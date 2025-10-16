Woman seriously hurt after wheel falls off vehicle on I-70, hits car, semi

CLARK COUNTY — A woman was seriously injured after a wheel fell off a vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported on I-70 in Mad River Township around 4 a.m.

An initial investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows that a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2023 Peterbilt 389 tractor-trailer were both driving east on I-70.

TRENDING STORIES:

While traveling eastbound, a commercial-sized tire and rim traveled at a high rate of speed from the median and hit the Volkswagen and then the Peterbilt.

Troopers said the vehicle the wheel came from didn’t stop and hasn’t been identified.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 46-year-old Trotwood woman, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Peterbilt were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSHP’s Springfield Post at (937) 323-9781.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group