Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Springfield

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Springfield this week.

The crash occurred at the intersection of E Main Street and Burnett Road just before 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Springfield Division of Police crash report.

A 36-year-old Springfield man was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on E Main Street when he struck a 60-year-old woman crossing southbound on N Burnett Road.

Medics took the woman to Springfield Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The report indicates that CareFlight then transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash report notes that the pedestrian was distracted by “other” or “unknown” at the time of the crash.

No citations were issued in this crash.

