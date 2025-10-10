Woman set up, robbed by man she met at party

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio woman told police she was set up and robbed by a man she met at a party.

Just before noon on Tuesday, a woman from Akron met up with a man at The Drake apartment complex in Mayfield Heights and was robbed, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Officers with the Mayfield Heights Police Department said they have arrested one of the three suspects, a 21-year-old man from Mayfrined Heights. The man’s name was not released.

The woman told police she had met a man last week at a party whom she later agreed to meet up with at The Drake, WOIO-19 reported.

The man reportedly brought the 29-year-old woman into his apartment with two others lying in wait.

Soon after she got there, the man left and returned with two additional men, WOIO-19 reported.

The suspects, all armed with weapons, demanded she transfer money via a mobile cash app, according to police.

The suspects then sped away from the scene in a gray jeep, WOIO-19 reported.

The robbery remains under investigation.

