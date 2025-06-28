Woman trapped on overhang after falling from parking garage

DAYTON — A woman was trapped on an overhang after falling from the top of a parking garage in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, crews were called to the 200 block of North Main Street on reports of a person trapped on an overhang.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a woman was looking over the edge of the top of the parking lot before she fell about 10 feet.

She landed on the overhang over the Flying Pizza restaurant, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Crews are working to get her down from the overhang.

The woman is conscious and breathing, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

