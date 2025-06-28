Woman trapped on overhang after falling from parking garage

Woman trapped on overhang after falling from parking garage FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A woman was trapped on an overhang after falling from the top of a parking garage in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after midnight, crews were called to the 200 block of North Main Street on reports of a person trapped on an overhang.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a woman was looking over the edge of the top of the parking lot before she fell about 10 feet.

She landed on the overhang over the Flying Pizza restaurant, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Crews are working to get her down from the overhang.

The woman is conscious and breathing, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!