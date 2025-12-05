Woman who drove suspects to scene of deadly shooting of a 12-year-old testifies in court

DAYTON — A woman admitted in court Friday that she was the one who drove two young men to a Dayton neighborhood, just moments before gunfire killed a 12-year-old girl.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has been in court following this trial. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Twelve-year-old Isabella Carlos was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed in June 2024.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thieves accused of stealing from Ohio man’s home, knowing he was dead inside
- Ohio missionary accused of sexually abusing children in Haiti
- 1 dead after crash on I-70 in Huber Heights during winter weather
Police arrested two brothers about two weeks after the shooting, Javen Connor and Antawan Benson.
Investigators said their gunfire missed the intended target.
The details became clearer when a woman who said she drove the brothers to an apartment complex for a fight took the stand.
The woman claimed she didn’t know the two had brought guns with them.
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group