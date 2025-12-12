Woman who had inappropriate relationships with teens learns punishment

EATON — An Eaton woman was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate relationships with teenagers.

News Center 7 previously reported Jenna Anderson, 31, of Eaton, had relationships with three victims who were ages 15, 16, and 17 from July 1 to Sept. 8.

On Tuesday, Anderson learned her sentencing for each of her charges.

She was charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Anderson will serve all counts concurrently.

