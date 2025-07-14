Women twerk on Ohio cruiser, causing damage; police use advanced technology to ID them

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Northeast Ohio are looking for three women caught on camera twerking on a cruiser. They’ve even turned to facial recognition technology to identify them.

Dash camera video from a Richland Heights Police cruiser shows multiple women twerking on the cruiser in June, our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO, reported.

One woman reportedly climbed up on the push bumper, and another even climbed up onto the hood and began to dance on it.

Police told WOIO that the cruiser sustained damage from the dancing, including a dent and a “pretty significant scratch.”

While working to identify the women, police turned to the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center. With their help, they were able to identify two of the three women using the facial recognition software Clearview AI.

Richland Heights Police have arrest warrants issued for the two women they’ve identified.

