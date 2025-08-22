Women’s Recovery Center receives $24K donation

Women's Recovery Center receives donation (Contributed Photo)
XENIA — A local organization was recently gifted a large donation to help purchase a new van.

100+ Women Who Care Dayton donated $24,100 to Women’s Recovery Center in Xenia.

The money is aimed at purchasing a new van for residents navigating the path to recovery.

The donation was presented during a tour of the recovery facility, allowing members of the giving circle to see firsthand the impact of their contribution.

The funds were raised swiftly in a single gathering, demonstrating the group’s commitment to uniting local women to amplify change.

Women’s Recovery Centers is a program under Recovery Centers, Inc. that provides essential behavioral health and addiction services. These services include outpatient therapies, residential treatment, and recovery housing.

