Worker accused of stealing over $4K in wedding gifts

John Hollander (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A man is accused of stealing more than $4,000 meant for a couple at their wedding.

John Hollander was working at a wedding at a venue in Indian Hill, Local12 reported.

He’s accused of taking nearly $3,000 in cash and five checks worth $1,200.

Hollander is under arrest on six felony counts of theft, according to FOX19.

A judge set bond at $12,000, and he must stay away from the venue.

