World’s Largest Rubber Duck in Ohio this weekend

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The world’s largest rubber duck is at a popular Ohio vacation spot this weekend.

The duck, called “Mama Duck,” arrived at Put-in-Bay on Friday and will be there through Sunday.

The inflatable duck is 61 feet tall.

She and her 10-foot-tall duckling “Timmy” are on the Lake Erie island this weekend, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Since its debut in 2014, it’s traveled around the world to pose with fans.

This marks the second time the duck has been in Ohio this year. It was in Hartville in May.

