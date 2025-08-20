‘Wouldn’t want no one else;’ Local couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

CLARK COUNTY — A couple from Clark County is celebrating an extraordinary milestone of 80 years of marriage.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz sat down with the couple to reflect on their 80 years of marriage. He’ll have that tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Clarence and Francis, who were married on August 20, 1945, attribute their long-lasting relationship to their love for each other and their faith.
“We love each other. So that’s the best part,” Clarence said, reflecting on their enduring relationship.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Over 200 tons of debris cleared after historic catholic church fire
- Son of NFL Hall of Famer removed from UC men’s basketball team, coach says
- Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Miami Valley
Clarence and Francis were married just days before Clarence was shipped out to serve in World War II. Despite the challenges, their bond remained strong.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group