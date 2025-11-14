WPAFB employees to return to work, Air Force Museum reopens today after government shutdown

W.P.A.F.B. — Thousands of furloughed workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) could return to work as early as today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is outside the base as thousands of people will soon be going through those gates LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- $50K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at Dayton food market
- Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood
- Area man dies after suffering medical emergency while running marathon
W.P.A.F.B. is the largest single employer in the state and the engine that drives the Miami Valley economy.
“Well, in the Miami Valley, it’s vitally important to our economy. Having people back at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, what do we have? 38,000 people go through the door every single day at the gates. So that’s huge,” Governor Mike DeWine told News Center 7 on Thursday.
Hershovitz says the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will also reopen today.
It’s unclear what the “return to work” plan is at W.P.A.F.B.
News Center 7 contacted base leaders, but we have not heard back.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group