WPAFB employees to return to work, Air Force Museum reopens today after government shutdown

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located in Greene and Montgomery counties and is the Dayton region's largest employer.

W.P.A.F.B. — Thousands of furloughed workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) could return to work as early as today.

W.P.A.F.B. is the largest single employer in the state and the engine that drives the Miami Valley economy.

“Well, in the Miami Valley, it’s vitally important to our economy. Having people back at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, what do we have? 38,000 people go through the door every single day at the gates. So that’s huge,” Governor Mike DeWine told News Center 7 on Thursday.

Hershovitz says the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will also reopen today.

It’s unclear what the “return to work” plan is at W.P.A.F.B.

