WPAFB leaders bury time capsule to be opened in 2050

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB — People at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base buried a time capsule on Tuesday that will be opened in 2050.

Each day, tens of thousands of people drive through the gates at the base. Leaders at Wright-Patt AFB dedicated and buried a time capsule that has pieces of today.

The historic moment happened as the 88th Air Base Wing preserved its legacy for future generations.

Part of the idea of the time capsule is to preserve the work of the men and women of Wright-Patterson AFB from this year.

Colonel Dustin Richards said, “Many, many things have changed in the last 25 years, but there’s also lots of constants.”

Richards said the idea started earlier this year when they uncovered a time capsule from 1999. Inside, they placed a brick from a historic building on the base and the last printed version of their base newsletter.

“A few of the things that we put in really are just kind of snapshots in time of how we do business in this day and age,” Richards said.

He also wrote a letter to the future leaders of Wright-Patterson with some serious reflections, but also some fun predictions.

“I did make some predictions about the Ohio State Buckeyes and their prospects for national glory in the next 25 years. The predictions weren’t as sunny for the Browns and Bengals, I’m afraid,” Richards said.

Some fun and an unknown number of changes in the next 25 years. But as he looks back on the 1999 capsule, they opened, one thing remains the same.

“I hope that they can look back and see what we’ve done and what we accomplish and have that same mindset that if they do the missions they’ll have to do in 2050,” Richards said.

