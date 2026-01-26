WPAFB, National Museum of U.S. Air Force closed Monday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force (WPAFB) and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced that they will be closed on Monday after record-breaking snowfall.

This comes as parts of the Miami Valley saw over a foot of snow this weekend.

The base said the Child Development Center (CDC) will open for mission-essential employees, CDC operations will be consolidated to the Wright Field North CDC.

Operating hours will be from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

A safety review of the roads will be done at 6:00 AM to determine if the CDC could close for road safety reasons.

Mission-essential personnel will continue to work as scheduled and must use Gate 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675).

The Base Exchange and Commissary will be closed, but the dining facility will remain open for mission-essential personnel.

