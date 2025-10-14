Wright-Patterson AFB continues to feel the effects of the government shutdown

WRIGHT PATTERSON-AFB — The uncertainty of the government shutdown is impacting our community as it enters its third week.

Normally, 38,000 people show up to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base every day.

But since the government shutdown hit, thousands fewer people are showing up to work here — they’re now furloughed.

“Especially during the government shutdown, we’re thinking about the families, the men and women who work at Wright-Patt, and be it military or civilian, and the contract community. It has a big impact,” Jeff Hoagland, president and ceo of the Dayton Development Coalition, said.

Wright-Patt is the largest single-site employer in the state of Ohio.

Here in the Miami Valley, the base is the engine that drives the local economy.

Hoagland, with the Dayton Development Coalition, says there are several missions at Wright-Patt considered essential by the government.

Meaning people on those missions have to work during the shutdown without immediate pay.

“But there’s a lot of work that’s kind of on hold that we need to get the government back open so we can get on with very important national defense types of issues,” Hoagland said.

He hopes the shutdown ends sooner rather than later so that so many people in our community can start getting paid again and can get back to work.

“So we can continue to get on with the critical missions coming out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Me, like many of the viewers, we’re watching kind of hourly, waiting to see what’s gonna happen,” Hoagland said.

