Wright State, Intel join forces to integrate AI across curriculum

GREENE COUNTY — Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business has partnered with Intel Corporation to integrate advanced artificial intelligence training into its curriculum.

A spokesperson with the university said this collaboration makes Wright State the second four-year public institution in the country to join Intel’s Digital Readiness Program.

The program offers free, customizable AI content for faculty to use in their courses.

“This partnership is huge for us,” said Rachel Sturm, Ph.D., associate dean of the Raj Soin College of Business. “Intel has been an innovator in the AI space, particularly in terms of removing barriers to accessing this technology, and we are very grateful to have access to their AI content.”

Wright State faculty can utilize and adapt Intel’s course content, including facilitator guides, presentation decks, student workbooks, and open-source software, the spokesperson said.

Intel also provides certification opportunities, enhancing students’ credentials as they enter the job market.

“Intel is pleased to collaborate with Wright State University to prepare current and future business leaders with AI readiness,” said Anshul Sonak, global director and head of digital readiness programs at Intel. “Leadership development with the necessary AI skillset, mindset, and toolset is critical for everyone to thrive in the future of work that embraces AI everywhere.”

Earlier this year, Intel conducted orientation sessions for faculty in various departments like accounting, finance, economics, and marketing.

The spokesperson said multiple faculty members have already started incorporating Intel’s resources into their courses.

The partnership has extended beyond the classroom, with Intel’s AI content included in Wright State’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans and a summer AI camp for high school students and incoming first-year college students.

The spokesperson said the College of Business has also introduced a minor in business artificial intelligence and embedded AI throughout its business curriculum.

By integrating AI training into its curriculum, Wright State University is preparing its students to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce, ensuring they are equipped with the skills necessary to drive future innovation.

