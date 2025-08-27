Wright State, Sinclair College partner to launch engineering technology degree pathway

DAYTON — Wright State University and Sinclair Community College have launched a new pathway program to facilitate student transfers for a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology.

The program is designed to address growing workforce demands in advanced manufacturing and technical fields, offering a clear and affordable route for students with Associate of Applied Science degrees to continue their education.

“This partnership ensures a seamless public-school pathway to a high-demand, well-paying career in engineering technology,” said Darryl Ahner, Ph.D., dean of Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science.

Karl Hess, dean of Sinclair’s STEM programs, highlighted the demand for technicians with associate’s degrees, stating, “Many students come to Sinclair aiming to prepare for a high-demand career that makes them job-ready as quickly as possible.”

The new articulation agreement includes 10 associate degree programs at Sinclair College that lead to Wright State’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology.

Wright State’s Engineering Technology program serves as a bridge between engineering theory and practical implementation, preparing graduates for essential roles in factories, manufacturing plants, and service industries.

The program offers flexible options for airmen and civilians at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, including those with degrees from the Community College of the Air Force.

Statewide demand for engineering technologists continues to grow, with engineering technician roles among the most in-demand occupations in Ohio, according to the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

The partnership with the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association highlights the need for an engineering technology degree aligned with industry expectations.

Angelia Erbaugh, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, emphasized the importance of a skilled workforce, stating, “Manufacturing is one of the most significant contributors to the economic vitality of the Dayton region.”

Enrollment for Wright State’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program is now open, marking a significant step in meeting regional workforce needs and supporting student success through strategic educational partnerships.

