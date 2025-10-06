Wrong-way crash kills 55-year-old driver, 2 others on I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — Authorities have released more information about a fiery wrong-way crash that killed three people and seriously hurt one.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Huber Heights police were called to the crash on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike around 1:13 a.m. Sunday.

Huber Heights police asked for assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office found that a Chevy Tahoe driven by a 55-year-old man entered I-70 at SR-201, traveling up the eastbound exit ramp.

The Tahoe continued the wrong way in the eastbound lanes.

A Honda Accord driven by a 25-year-old man was preparing to exit I-70 onto SR-201 when he encountered the Tahoe.

He attempted to avoid a crash by changing lanes, but the Tahoe also changed lanes and collided with the front of the Honda.

The Honda spun out of control and hit a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Honda and his passenger had minor injuries.

The Tahoe continued to travel the wrong direction for around half a mile, where it crashed head-on with a Chevy Trax, driven by a woman.

The driver of the Trax and her passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did not say how old she or her passenger were.

The Tahoe then hit a second vehicle in the same lane, a Chevy Malibu being driven by a 33-year-old man.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Tahoe came to rest near the concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 937-225-4357.

