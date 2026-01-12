Xavier University becomes Official University of Cincinnati Reds

Xavier University becomes the Official University of the Reds

CINCINNATI — Xavier University and the Cincinnati Reds have announced a new 10-year partnership, designating Xavier as the Official University of the Reds.

This collaboration aims to enhance academic opportunities for students and provide hands-on learning experiences connected to the team.

The partnership will create new internship opportunities for Xavier students, expand curriculum development in Sports Management and other related programs, and enhance collaboration on experiential learning projects. In addition, there will be co-branding at Great American Ball Park and on Xavier’s campus, providing a strong presence in the local community.

This joint initiative aims to provide Xavier students with real-world learning experiences. Each year, a number of students will be selected for internships within the Reds organization, where they will work alongside leaders in various departments such as communications and marketing, business analytics, and fan engagement.

“The energy and future-focused mindset that Xavier University brings through this unique partnership is very exciting to our organization. This collaboration will create a lasting impact for years to come,” Bob Castellini, the Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner, said.

Colleen Hanycz, President of Xavier University, referred to the partnership as a “grand slam for the Musketeer and Reds families and for the entire Greater Cincinnati community.” She emphasized the numerous career development and educational opportunities that would benefit both organizations.

“I could not be more thrilled at the benefits this will provide for Xavier students and employees in the decade ahead,” Hanycz said.

