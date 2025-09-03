Xenia family target of gas siphoning; Fire officials explain the dangers

XENIA — A family woke up in a panic to the smell of gas, but they didn’t realize that gas had been stolen from their vehicle until about an hour later.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Second Street in Xenia.

This past weekend was the first time the Kensinger family was all under one roof. With many of them living out of state, neighbors told News Center 7 the street was flooded with cars.

Early Sunday morning, a family member smelled a strong gas odor. The homeowner called 911 and the gas company to check for any leaks.

“We thought it was a gas leak in our house,” the 911 caller said.

The family didn’t stop to think that what they were smelling was coming from a car. Also, not realizing that there was a puddle of gas on the floor.

Shortly after the gas company arrived, they noticed the puddle.

“He looked underneath, and he said, I think someone tried to drill a hole through your gas tank,” the 911 caller said.

Kensinger was stunned at how bold someone could be.

“Our neighbors have cameras, and so, you know, they, I don’t know why they couldn’t see that there’s cameras there, they might be on camera,” the 911 caller said.

Once the car was taken to an auto shop, a small piece of drill was found in the bottom of the tank.

News Center 7 talked to Xenia Fire Captain Josh Vandyne about the dangers of using a drill to siphon gas.

“There’s always that real possibility of causing that spark and then an explosion,” Vandyne said.

Not to mention the environmental concerns this can have.

“The EPA requires the fire department to notify them if we get over 20 gallons or more into the storm water,” Vandyne said.

Xenia police said they are still investigating.

