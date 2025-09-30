Yaks escape ranch, walk to local middle school to graze

INDIAN LAKE — A group of Yaks escaped their ranch and walked to a local middle school to graze on Monday.

Indian Lake Schools in Logan County shared on social media that they had some interesting visitors at Indian Lake Middle School (ILMS), near County Road 91.

Around lunch time, some sixth-grade teachers noticed a group of five Yaks outside grazing on the south end of the middle school, according to the district.

The teachers called the ILMS office, and they alerted the police.

The five Yaks had escaped Hidden Nook Ranch, located about a mile away outside of Lewistown, according to the district.

Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies closed the exit to ILMS and made sure that CR 91 was clear.

“The owners showed up to take them home, but the yaks preferred to stay in the yard,” the district said in the post.

The animals were eventually corralled into the trailer with the use of gates.

The district said that while some students were outside for recess, none of the students got near the Yaks.

