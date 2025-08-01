‘You failed that child;’ Family of Hershall Creachbaum wants murder charges, answers

Family still wants to know what happened to a 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

Creachbaum’s remains were found on July 12.

His mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, were arrested just hours after police found his remains.

Currently, both are facing charges stemming from his death.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, Creachbaum’s cousin, Chasity Rollins, said the family feels stuck as they are unable to lay “Junior” to rest.

“It is a big thing for me being able to let him rest and put him at peace, we can’t do that yet,” Rollins said.

She shared pictures of Creachbaum when he was younger, calling him the light of the entire family.

Rollins wants to see more charges for Johnson and Kendrick.

“They have to find the evidence, and I fully support that as well because without that evidence, the two monsters in jail don’t get the charges they deserve,” Rollins said

She wants prosecutors to approve murder charges against them.

Rollins also believes that government agencies failed Creachbaum.

“We believe children’s services should be held accountable. You had the opportunity to step in and you failed that child on multiple, multiple occasions,” she said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Montgomery County Children Services, which said Ohio law prevents them from confirming or denying if there was a case involving this child.

“While this tragedy did not fall under our jurisdiction, we join the community in mourning this loss,” a spokesperson said.

The support from the community makes the family feel loved.

“I am overwhelmed with love because they did not have to do that, and they went out of their way to make sure they are not only helping with Junior’s final rest, they’re also helping make sure he’s remembered,” Rollins said.

