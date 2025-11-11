‘You matter to us;’ Local non-profit creates, delivers care packages to veterans battling cancer

DAYTON — A local non-profit organization stepped up to help veterans battling cancer in the Miami Valley on Veterans’ Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s James Brown spoke with organizers about what this project means LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Gala of Hope Foundation spent the day creating and delivering 100 care packages to veterans at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The packages had essential food and hygiene items, as well as gift cards and transportation funds.

“We really thought about what would help fill a need for a veteran who might be struggling financially during their cancer treatment,” Gala of Hope Foundation spokesperson Morgan Ednid said.

This is the third year the foundation has chosen a day to put all its focus on our veterans.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group