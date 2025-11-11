‘You matter to us;’ Local non-profit creates, delivers care packages to veterans battling cancer

Care packages for veterans (Hunter Thiede/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local non-profit organization stepped up to help veterans battling cancer in the Miami Valley on Veterans’ Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s James Brown spoke with organizers about what this project means LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Gala of Hope Foundation spent the day creating and delivering 100 care packages to veterans at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

The packages had essential food and hygiene items, as well as gift cards and transportation funds.

“We really thought about what would help fill a need for a veteran who might be struggling financially during their cancer treatment,” Gala of Hope Foundation spokesperson Morgan Ednid said.

This is the third year the foundation has chosen a day to put all its focus on our veterans.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!