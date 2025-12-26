Young mother calls it a ‘Christmas miracle’ after stolen car with presents found

A woman said that she got a Christmas miracle after officers found her stolen car in Montgomery County.

DAYTON — A woman said that she got a Christmas miracle after officers found her stolen car in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Jade Brando woke up on Christmas Eve morning to an empty parking space on Radio Road.

She texted News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins late Friday afternoon that detectives found the car.

Not only that, but a box of diapers was still in it.

TRENDING STORIES:

She told Jenkins that she arrived home late Tuesday night after Christmas shopping.

“I just bought my kids the biggest box of diapers, that’s how I buy them every time,” said Jade. “Those were back there. Their stocking covers, the rest of the Christmas stuff I got.”

She also told Jenkins that she fell asleep and forgot to lock her car.

“I don’t remember moving my Jeep,” said Jade. “Then, I was like ‘Oh my God! My jeep is gone!’”

She reported her black Jeep stolen and tried to track it with a GPS.

“There should be a tracker on there. My dealership is waiting on the police to each out to them. That’s literally the only thing we’re waiting on right now, for the police to do something about it.”

This is not the first time Jade has experienced an auto theft in her neighborhood.

She told Jenkins that the father of her children also had his car stolen. It was found at a Drexel body shop a few days later.

“They can take everything out of the vehicle. As long as I can get the vehicle back,” said Jade. “I mean, vehicles get you around, and it’s basically the source of my income. I would be over the moon to get my car back.”

Jade told Jenkins that she is beyond grateful for the detectives who found her car less than a mile from her home.

Now, she can get back to work for her children and another that’s on the way.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group