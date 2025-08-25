Young’s Jersey Dairy to host ‘Family Value Weekend’

Young's Jersey Dairy
By WHIO Staff

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is hosting a Labor Day weekend event for families.

The event features Labor Day Family Value Wristbands, which provide unlimited access to a variety of activities on the farm for an entire day.

The event will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Wristbands are priced at $22.50 for ages 12 and over and $16.50 for ages 11 and under, and can be purchased at Udders & Putters.

Activities available with the wristbands include Cowtherine’s Carousel, Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland, Udders & Putters Miniature Golf, batting cages, a driving range, a wagon tour on the farm, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, and Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral.

Young’s Jersey Dairy will operate on its normal schedule throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.

