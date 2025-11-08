Youth mental health crisis service now available throughout Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the statewide expansion of the Mobile Response and Stabilization Services (MRSS) program, now available in all 88 counties to provide immediate in-person help for children experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Previously available in only 56 counties, MRSS offers free services to children and young adults aged 20 and under who are experiencing mental, emotional, or behavioral distress.

The program responds within 60 minutes of contact.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When it comes to our children, we have no time to lose,” DeWine said. “Far too many are struggling with their mental health, and parents and caregivers don’t know where to turn when their child needs help. MRSS provides that immediate help to all young people, no matter where in Ohio they live.”

Parents, educators, medical professionals, law enforcement officers, peers, and young people in crisis can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and request MRSS.

Within 60 minutes of initial contact, a team of trained professionals, including a licensed clinician, will respond wherever the youth is located, whether at home, school, or any other safe place in the community.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group