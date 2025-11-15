Youtube TV, Disney reach deal to restore channels

Man holding smart phone with YouTube logo on screen.
Disney dropped from YouTube TV FILE PHOTO: Disney has pulled its streaming channels from YouTube TV. (Proxima Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

YouTube TV and Disney have reached a deal that will restore ESPN, ABC, and other channels to the platform’s subscribers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

YouTube TV announced the deal on its social media.

“Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member.

TRENDING STORIES:

Disney’s channels, which include ABC, ESPN, Freeform, YouTube and FX, among others, were pulled on Oct. 30 as the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!