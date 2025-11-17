YouTuber arrested after blocking traffic for social media video, police say

FLORIDA — Jack Doherty, a YouTuber and social media personality, was arrested after blocking traffic to create a social media video, according to Miami Beach Police.

CBS News reports that Miami Beach police said the 22-year-old was arrested Saturday morning on several charges, including possessing amphetamine and marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

The incident happened around 3:12 a.m. along Washington Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Police said Doherty intentionally stepped into the middle of traffic to “film content” and was creating a dangerous situation for himself and drivers.

CBS News obtained arrest documents that indicate that Doherty allegedly separated from the group and tried to engage officers to “create video content, positioning himself in the middle of the roadway with passing vehicular traffic and creating a significant safety hazard.”

“Despite multiple lawful commands to clear the roadway, Doherty refused to comply, responding, ‘Once I’m done with this bet!’” Miami Beach police said in a social media post.

The department posted body camera footage of the interaction and arrest.

While searching Doherty, officers reportedly found “half of an orange oval-shaped pill with 3 imprinted on it, consistent with a Schedule II amphetamine, as well as a black plastic container holding three hand-rolled suspected cannabis cigarettes weighing approximately 4.0 grams combined,” according to CBS News.

Doherty has since bonded out of jail.

He has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

