LOCASH is 'Hometown Home' with their own label & 4th #1

When LOCASH locked in their fourth #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart dated April 12, it was different. In many ways they'd done this one on their own, having released "Hometown Home" as the first single on their own Galaxy Label Group.

"It's a fantastic feeling," Chris Lucas says. "You know, it's everything we dreamed about. When we first started, you know, we were two guys, like, 'Hey man, we'd like to get a couple of number ones and maybe own our own label one day.'"

"And we opened up our own label and it was fantastic," he adds. "So it worked."

The song itself dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when writers were largely relegated to honing their craft on Zoom. It was Andy Albert who brought the idea.

"He said something about writing another hometown song and how did we feel about that?" Preston Brust recalls. "And we were like, 'Well, you know, hometown songs always kinda work in our genre, but it kinda feels played out sometimes.'"

Obviously, that wasn't the end of it.

"He goes, 'Well, hear out the idea first before you say no,'" Preston continues. "So he told us, you know, 'Hometown Home,' and it's about where you can start a life right there, where you're at with the person you're in love with. So we loved the idea and we were like, 'Let's go.'"

"And so we started chasing the idea right there on the spot. We wrote it in a couple hours and we demoed it pretty quickly. And man, it just sounded like a hit from day one," Preston reminisces.

LOCASH's full-length debut on their own label, titled Bet the Farm, drops April 18.

