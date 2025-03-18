LOCASH will 'Bet the Farm' on their new album

LOCASH is ready to Bet the Farm on their new music. That's the title of their fifth album, their first full-length effort since 2019.

It's also the title of the final track on the record, and perhaps a reflection of the fact this is the first one Chris Lucas and Preston Brust have put out on their own label.

It also features the duo's new single, "Hometown Home," which is currently at #2. It follows in the footsteps of previous hits like "I Love This Life," "One Big Country Song" and "I Know Somebody."

Here's the complete track listing for LOCASH's Bet the Farm, which drops April 18:

"Hometown Home"

"Buzzin'"

"Things We Love"

"Get to Be That Guy"

"Bring Em Back"

"When I'm Older"

"Wrong Hearts"

"Isn't She Country"

"Shipwrecked"

"Right Life"

"Neon Girl"

"44 Strong"

"Still Got It"

"Bet the Farm"

