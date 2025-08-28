Looking for Redemption? It's now available at Ashley McBryde's Lower Broadway bar

Ashley McBryde (Disney/Larry McCormack)
By Stephen Hubbard
Ashley McBryde's Redemption Bar is now open on the fifth floor of Eric Church's Chief's complex on Nashville's Lower Broadway, after two nights of parties hosted by the woman who inspired it.
“I had a bunch of friends in last night and some of them have been watching me play music since I was 19 years old in Memphis,” Ashley told the Thursday night crowd. “I played in bars that I wouldn’t let you walk into now; places where your feet stick to the floor and there aren’t stalls in the bathroom. And then they got to walk into this place."

Ashley initiated the bar's corner stage with an acoustic set that included "Redemption" and "Luckiest S.O.B." from 2016's Jalopies & Expensive Guitars, as well as unreleased new material.

She'll kick off her sold-out four-show Redemption Residency at Chief's Neon Steeple Oct. 14.
The N/A forward bar features 18 zero-proof cocktails and was inspired by Ashley's own sobriety journey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!