Love a crazy concert with "headbangin'" and "dancin'"? Bailey Zimmerman's got you covered

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Headed to a Bailey Zimmerman concert soon and don't know what to expect?

Fret not, Bailey's got you covered with a pre-concert prep.

"[It's going to be] a lot of fun. I mean, fans can expect a party. I'm a lot of fun. I like to have fun. And I like energy," Bailey teases. "So headbangin', rockin', singin' songs, dancin'."

"Might throw my shoes, might get naked, I don't know," he adds in jest. "Could get crazy, I don't know."

Bailey's currently playing various festivals, opening for Luke Bryan on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour and headlining his own sold-out Religiously. The Tour. For a full list of dates head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

On the music front, the country hitmaker's latest releases include "New to Country," "Holy Smokes" and "Hell or High Water" from the Twisters soundtrack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!