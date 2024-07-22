Love a crazy concert with "headbangin'" and "dancin'"? Bailey Zimmerman's got you covered

Headed to a Bailey Zimmerman concert soon and don't know what to expect?



Fret not, Bailey's got you covered with a pre-concert prep.



"[It's going to be] a lot of fun. I mean, fans can expect a party. I'm a lot of fun. I like to have fun. And I like energy," Bailey teases. "So headbangin', rockin', singin' songs, dancin'."



"Might throw my shoes, might get naked, I don't know," he adds in jest. "Could get crazy, I don't know."



Bailey's currently playing various festivals, opening for Luke Bryan on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour and headlining his own sold-out Religiously. The Tour. For a full list of dates head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.



On the music front, the country hitmaker's latest releases include "New to Country," "Holy Smokes" and "Hell or High Water" from the Twisters soundtrack.

