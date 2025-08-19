Love Jordan Davis 'All the More'? Cracker Barrel hopes you do

Just days after the Aug. 15 release of his new album, Learn the Hard Way, Jordan Davis is now the face — and voice — of Cracker Barrel.

The homespun Southern food restaurant is launching its new "All the More" campaign, which CEO Julie Felss Masino says "highlights how people feel about Cracker Barrel."

"It is bigger than just a meal. We have a retail shop, you're gonna get great country hospitality with our scratch-made food in our restaurants, and that's really what the campaign celebrates," she explains.

Expect to see and hear the "Bar None" hitmaker in Cracker Barrel ads soon.

"He is in our ad and is the voice of it as well," Masino says. "It just highlights those things that make Cracker Barrel, Cracker Barrel."

Previously, Dolly Parton starred in its "Rewards That Rock" campaign.

The new push comes as the restaurant and country store debuts redesigned interiors with more modern touches, which have been met with mixed reviews.

