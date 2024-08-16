Love's got Warren Zeiders "Intoxicated"

Courtesy of Warner Records

By Jeremy Chua

Warren Zeiders is "Intoxicated" in his latest preview of Relapse.

That's the title of his new song, which isn't about alcohol but being madly in love with the lady he's passionately making out with.

"Intoxicated, out of my mind/ Strung out and naked, your body on mine/ Sweet sin sedated, in your control/ I can still taste it, you got me so/ Intoxicated/ Intoxicated," Warren sings in the song's chorus.

You can find "Intoxicated," as well as the earlier released "Addictions" and title track, on Warren's sophomore album, Relapse, arriving Aug. 23.

Warren's got a busy tour schedule ahead as he readies to open for Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken Tour before kicking off his 2025 Relapse Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit warrenzeiders.com.

Here's the complete track listing for Relapse:
"Relapse"
"Intoxicated"
"Betrayal"
"Addictions"
"Stones Throw Away"
"High Desert Road"
"Death of a Cowboy"
"Fight Like Hell"
"Devil, I Know"
"Love on the Line"

