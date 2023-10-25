Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll + more to perform on 57th CMA Awards

The first round of performers for the 57th annual CMA Awards has been announced.



This year's lineup features a mix of superstars, veterans and newcomers, such as Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney and Tanya Tucker.



Jelly will kick off the show with an opening performance of "Need a Favor," before joining K. Michelle later for a cover of The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge." Old Dominion and Megan will perform their new single, "Can't Break Up Now," and Carly will team with Chris for "We Don't Fight Anymore." Little Big Town and newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member, Tanya, will join forces for a duet rendition of Tanya's "Delta Dawn."



Additionally, Luke will deliver a medley of his #1 hits, Chris will perform "White Horse" and Lainey will sing "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."



The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.