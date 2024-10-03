Luke Bryan shares his 'Mind' on 'American Idol', Carrie Underwood + new album

Auditions for American Idol's 23rd season are underway now, and Luke Bryan's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process with new judge Carrie Underwood.



Appearing on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Luke talked about the long hours involved, filming and how the "Before He Cheats" singer's adjusting to her new role.



"It's still fun. I mean, the audition process, it's like 13-hour days. ... What people don't realize is we do 35 auditions a day typically. And man, you can't rush through them," Luke tells Jimmy. "Sometimes their talent is [...] right there. And then they give you one little glimmer of like, 'Oh my gosh,' and so you spend time with them."



"Yesterday, we had a kid like, 'I will work so hard,' and Carrie's like, 'I didn't realize they would do this,'" he recalls while reenacting Carrie's reaction. "So Carrie's doing great. We're having fun."



Luke went on to chat about his TikTok scrolling habits, his children's music taste and his newly released album, Mind Of A Country Boy, before performing his latest hit, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."



If you missed Luke's interview, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.