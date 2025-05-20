Luke Bryan squeezes in a California first as he wraps 'American Idol'

Disney/Christopher Willard
By Stephen Hubbard

More than 57,000 fans turned out this past weekend as Luke Bryan took his Farm Tour to California for the very first time.

As he typically does, Luke transformed farms in Atwater, Clovis and Shafter into concert venues to raise money for scholarships for children of farming families. Since 2009, he's sent 87 kids to college.

In Shafter, the family of Buck Owens presented Luke one of his signature red, white and blue telecaster guitars, a tradition they've kept up since the Country Music Hall of Famer and Hee Haw host passed away in 2006.

Sunday night, Luke wrapped his eighth season as an American Idol judge, performing "Stuck on You" with Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis' "Deeper Than the Holler" with finalist John Foster, and his own "Country Song Came On."

Luke kicks off the Country Song Came On Tour May 29, before launching the fall Farm Tour September 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!