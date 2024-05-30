Luke Bryan teases new track, "Mind of a Country Boy"

Mind of a Country Boy Tour is the name of Luke Bryan's upcoming tour, and we now know what it's named after — the title of an unreleased song.



Luke took to social media recently to share an acoustic teaser of "Mind of a Country Boy" and ask fans if he should drop it.



"What do y'all think? Should I release it before the tour? #MindOfACountryBoyTour," Luke captioned his Instagram video.



The track chronicles what's often on a true country boy's mind, which includes things related to fishing, corn, gas, drinking and love.



"Does she like old-school Alabama or 'Mamas Don't Let Your Babies'/ Is it farmer's market roses or a handful of dirt road daises?/ Oooh are them stars lined up just right/ Oooh for stealing me a kiss tonight/ That's what I was raised on, that's what stays on the mind of a country boy," Luke sings as he strums his acoustic guitar.



You can check out the full clip now on Luke's Instagram.



The Mind of a Country Boy Tour begins June 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will hit Grand Rapids, Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Chicago and more before wrapping in Tampa on September 14. Rotating openers include Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Kameron Marlowe, Larry Fleet, Zach Top and HunterGirl.



Tickets and the full tour schedule are available now on Luke's website.



"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is Luke's current single; it's in the top 30 of the country charts.

