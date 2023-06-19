Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage

Get your Kleenex ready, folks. A tear-jerking reunion happened at Luke Bryan's concert recently.

It started off with Luke calling on a certain "Shannon" at his concert — to her surprise, no less.

"Shannon! You're Shannon, right? You're Shannon? So Shannon's husband has been fighting overseas for a couple of years and I want to get her to help me," Luke told the crowd, before inviting Shannon onstage.

The superstar then led the crowd into an a cappella chorus of his song "Country On."

"I said, 'Hey, hey, USA. We ain't seen our better days,'" Luke and his fans sang before Shannon's husband surprised her on the stage. The couple then embraced as both husband and wife broke into tears.

Watch the heartfelt moment on Luke's Instagram now.

