Luke Bryan's changing up his set list, but playing the hits remains a priority

Luke Bryan's gearing up for his highly anticipated 36-city Country On Tour.

The trek, which kicks off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, will feature fresh changes in Luke's set list that may surprise longtime fans.

"Obviously, I tour pretty much every year. You always want to come out with new looks. I mean, I'm really lucky to have fans — I guess repeat people that come to the show quite a bit," Luke shares with ABC Audio. "This year, we're playing some songs that we hadn't played in quite a few years, songs that even were like Spring Break cuts and songs that I would go through my set and build the show [on]."

"These are songs that we look back and now, you know, we look at the streaming numbers and all that, and they're doing great for us," adds Luke.

However, that doesn't mean he's removing fan favorites like "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" and "Play It Again." Luke's cognizant of the cost of concerts, and he's prioritizing the big ol' hits that fans want to hear.

"I'll never be one of those artists that just kind of plays a bunch of random songs," he says. "When people pay their hard-earned money, I want to try to play the hits that they came to see."

Luke's summer-ready single, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," is currently #24 and rising on the country charts.

For the full schedule of Luke's Country On Tour and to grab tickets, visit lukebryan.com.

