Luke Bryan's got a new song coming in April

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan is set to release a new song, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," April 5.

The country hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the forthcoming rollout, alongside a preview clip of the track.

"She said, 'Love you, miss you mean it Girl/ I'll see you when I'm dreaming/ I can't wait to feel you hold me again/ Til then I'll be countin' down the minutes/ I'll be climbing up these walls/ Your kiss, I want it, need it/ Love you, miss you mean it," Luke sings in the romantic chorus.

"Can't wait for y'all to hear this one live," he shared on Instagram.

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is available for presave now.

Luke and Jon Pardi are currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with "Cowboys and Plowboys."

