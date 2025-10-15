Luke Combs adds more Saturday Night[s] to his 2026 tour

Just days after announcing his 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, Luke Combs is extending the run.

Luke's adding second shows at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, Toronto's Rogers Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium and Ireland's Slane Castle. He'll be the first artist to play back-to-back nights at the venues in Wisconsin and Ireland.

Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thelma & James and The Castellows will join him along the way.

The tour takes its name from one of the tracks on Luke's three-song The Prequel collection and kicks off March 21 in Las Vegas. It's set to wrap Aug. 1 in London.

Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

