Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman are about to put their 'Backup Plan' in action

There's a hard-driving, uptempo duet on the way from Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman.

The two teased the collab Monday on their socials, sharing a short video of them singing "Backup Plan."

"If you got a fire, don’t lose it/ If you got a do-or-die dream, do it,” Bailey sings on the motivational tune.

“If you’ve got somethin’ to prove, go on and prove it,” Luke adds, before they sing together: “Don’t let nobody clip your wings.”

The hook? “Gettin’ back up, that's the only backup plan you need.”

Of course, Luke and Bailey know a thing or two about hit collaborations. Bailey currently has a #4 pop hit with rapper BigXThaPlug and "All the Way," while his solo "Holy Smokes" is in country's top 10.

Most recently, Post Malone joined Luke on "Guy for That."

For now, Luke and Bailey have only said that "Backup Plan" is "coming soon."

