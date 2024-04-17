Luke Combs is all smiles at Miller Brewery

Luke Combs was all smiles at his recent visit to the Miller Brewery.



Taking to Instagram, Luke shared photos of his brewery tour, which included viewing "Beer Never Broke My Heart" cans — an ode to his 2019 hit — and seeing how Miller Lite's made from scratch.



"Really appreciate the folks at @millerlite showing me around their brewery and letting me get an up-close look at how my beer cans are made from start to finish," Luke captioned his Instagram carousel.



Luke's currently on his Growin' Up And Getting Old Tour, with upcoming shows in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.