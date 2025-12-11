Luke Combs looks back on his first guitar

Believe it or not, Luke Combs' first experience with the guitar wasn't exactly love at first sight.

Recently named the bestselling country artist of all time by the RIAA, Luke reminisced about his first instrument on Instagram, thanks to some pictures his mother recently found.

"My mom was going through some old photos the other day and came across these gems haha," Luke shared, along with two snapshots that show him as a child, sitting in a recliner wearing a visor and plaid pajama pants as he attempts to play.

"This was Christmas 1999," he continues, "I was 9 years old and my parents had just given me my first guitar. Crazy how life changes because for many years after these photos were taken I had no interest at all in that guitar."

"Days Like These," the latest single from the two-time CMA entertainer of the year, just started its climb up the country chart, following his most recent #1, "Back in the Saddle."

