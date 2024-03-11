Luke Combs needs your help with his tour set list

Luke Combs is kicking off Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour in April, and he needs your help.



The country superstar took to social media recently to enlist fans' help with his set list.



"Tour kicks off in about a month, so the band and I got together today to work on the setlist and want to know what y'all want to hear?!" Luke captioned his Instagram carousel, which featured photos of him and his band at tour rehearsal.



The Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour begins April 12 and April 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with stops in Buffalo, New York; Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Los Angeles and other cities. Tickets and the full schedule can be found at lukecombs.com.

While you wait for Luke to hit the road, you can let him know what song you want to hear in his post's comments.

