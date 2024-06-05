Luke Combs pens heartfelt note to sons, Tex + Beau

Luke Combs has shared a heartfelt note he penned for his sons, Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee.



"To My Boys, first and foremost I will always love you, no matter what," Luke writes, before dedicating his upcoming track, "The Man He Sees in Me," to them.



"With this song I want you to know that even though I'm not perfect, I try my hardest everyday to be the best version of myself for you both. I'll make mistakes along the way and some days you'll be sick of your old man I'm sure but dang we'll have some fun too," he says.



"I can't wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same," he concludes the note, before signing off, "Love, Dad."



"The Man He Sees in Me" arrives on digital platforms Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. While you wait, check out an acoustic, live performance clip on social platform X.

Luke's latest single is "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from Twisters: The Album, and it's #18 and ascending the country charts.



To see Luke on his ongoing Growing Up and Getting Old Tour, visit lukecombs.com.

