Luke Combs shares "The Man He Sees in Me" while on "dad duty"

Luke Combs is fully embracing dad life as he pens more songs about fatherhood.



After teasing an unreleased one earlier in January, the country superstar recently followed it with an acoustic performance of another unreleased song, "The Man He Sees in Me."



"I hope he never finds out that I didn't hang the moon/ And I've never scared a monster out the closet in his room/ Someday between him leaving home and driving on my knee/ Maybe I'll finally be, the man he sees in me," goes the heartfelt chorus.



"New tune called 'The Man He Sees in Me' that I wrote with my buddy @imjoshphillips. Hope y'all like it!" Luke captioned his Instagram Reel.

Luke filmed the video while on "dad duty" after a recent hunting trip.



"Beau's over there doing tummy time, expressing himself. Tex is taking a nap, got the baby monitor over here. Nicole's on the treadmill," Luke said in the opening of the Reel. "Y'all said y'all like dad songs, so I got a whole bunch of them lined up."



The "Beautiful Crazy" hitmaker and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their two sons, Tex Lawrence Combs and Beau Lee Combs, in June 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

Luke is currently in the top five on the country charts with his latest single, "Where the Wild Things Are."

