Luke Combs teases new dad song: "That’s where I’m at these days"

As a proud dad of two, it's no surprise that Luke Combs is singing more songs about parenthood.



In a recent Instagram Reel, Luke teased an unreleased song that's been stuck in his head because of the lyrics that resonate with him.



"Got sent this song a while back from @wyattmccubbin that he wrote with @bigrobsnyder and @jeffhydemusic. Last night it was in my head and I couldn't sleep so I got up and messed around with it for a few hours," Luke captioned the Reel. "Been singing it to myself all morning and as I watched the boys while Nicole got a shower in I recorded this."



"Hope y'all like it and sorry for all the dad songs but that's where I'm at these days and I couldn't be happier about it," he added. "A lot more songs to come soon."



"He said don't you blink/ Soak it up cuz next thing/ you know you turn around and wonder where your whole life's gone/ Remember it's about the journey/ Don't fill your days with worry/ Sure them youngins drive you crazy but you'll miss them when they're grown," Luke sings in a verse of the fresh track, before going on to the chorus.



The "Forever After All" hitmaker and his wife, Nicole, have two sons: Tex Lawrence Combs and Beau Lee Combs, who arrived in June 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

