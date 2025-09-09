Luke Combs wasted no time getting 'Back in the Saddle'

Luke Combs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard

When Luke Combs said he was "Back in the Saddle," he wasn't kidding. His new single broke into the top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in only six weeks, a relatively short time. 

The song also becomes Luke's 24th top-10 hit of his career, in a string that dates back to 2017's "Hurricane." Most recently, he's duetted with Bailey Zimmerman on "Backup Plan" and Post Malone on "Guy for That." His last solo single was "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," which hit #1 last fall.

"Back in the Saddle" is the first taste of Luke's upcoming sixth studio album, the follow-up to 2024's Fathers & Sons. He hasn't revealed when fans can expect its arrival. 

